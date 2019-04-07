Woman stabbed in the stomach near Arsenal stadium

23-year-old man was arrested last night after a carrying out a knife attacks that left three injured.  A woman who was stabbed in the stomach.

A woman in her 20s was stabbed in the stomach on Holloway Road in Islington, North London, just over a mile away from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

A Met Police spokesman said of the Islington incident: ‘Police were called at 11.07pm on Saturday, 6 April to reports of a stabbing at Holloway Road, N19.

‘Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

‘At the scene a woman, aged 20s, had suffered knife injuries inside a residential address before making her way out onto the street.

‘The injured female was taken to a north London hospital where her injuries are not life threatening.

‘A 23-year-old male, no further details, was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

‘He was taken to a north London police station where he remains at this time.

‘Officers from Islington investigate. Enquiries continue.’

Another two attacks happened within hours of each other as a teen was knifed in Kingsbury, Brent in Northwest London and another man was stabbed in Brixton, North London.

