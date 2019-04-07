Strike planned for Hackney’s school drivers

SCHOOL bus drivers for Hackney’s disabled students face more disruption as the council and Unite member who are the drivers have not solved a dispute over shift payments.

Last month saw the Unite members held two days of strikes, this week planned strike have been cancelled before the talks at the Hackney Town Hall.

The union says it followed written assurance that a review of pay and conditions would include “ensuring fair pay rates”.

Regional officer Onay Kasab said: “It quickly became very clear the employer had no intention whatsoever to consider an increase in pay rates, thus making the talks pointless.”

More strikes are being planned for next term.

As the dispute is overcompensation for a split shift, the current claim for a week is £50.

Families chief Cllr Chris Kennedy said: “The council agreed to offer permanent, in-house roles to a number of agency staff. We also offered to hold a review of pay and conditions, with a group of staff and representatives from the union.

“Unite has declined to take part in this review if the council cannot guarantee a pay grade increase at the end of the process.”