Hospitals to trial cargo bike transporting blood samples

BLOOD and tumour samples are being transported on bikes as a trial by Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital as a way they deliveries of medical supplies as part of a wider “green” initiative accompanying next Monday’s launch of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

If the trail is successful, hospitals across the capital could be transported by cargo bike as the NHS trusts prepare for Mayor Sadiq Khan’s toxic air levy.

Both hospitals that are trailing the bike are within the central London Ulez and trust chiefs want to reduce the number of freight deliveries. To tackle this, a pilot scheme involving the outsourced pathology departments, which analyse blood tests and biopsies.

David Lawson, head of procurement at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We need to ensure critical deliveries every day across our central London hospital and community sites. With a cycle path on our doorstep, we are looking to trial cargo bikes in partnership with our pathology provider, Viapath.

Other well know companys such as Ikea, Sainsbury’s and TNT already use cargo bikes and wider use could reduce the 9,000 premature deaths in London each year caused by toxic air.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s director of transport strategy, said: “We’re working closely with businesses and business groups … to encourage people to think about cleaner, safer and more efficient ways of moving goods. Cargo bikes have real potential to help clean up London’s toxic air and it’s fantastic to see Team London Bridge’s bold ambitions for cycle freight.”