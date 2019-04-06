UK’s almost wanted man chargered with murder

Shane O’Brien, 31 has appeared in court charged with murder after being extradited from Romania over a stabbing in London more than three years ago.

O’Brien, 31, is accused of killing Josh Hanson at the RE bar in Eastcote in October 2015.

He was returned to the UK after being detained in Romania on 23 March.

Mr O’Brien is now due to appear from custody at the Old Bailey on 9 April after a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Hanson, 21, from Kingsbury in north-west London, was pronounced dead at the scene on 11 October 2015.

O’Brien was wanted by the police since 2015.