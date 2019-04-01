ATMB and Turkish Cypriot business people joined together The TRNC London Representation office hosted an event for business people in the UK and the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB)

The TRNC London Representation office hosted an event for business people in the UK and the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB) the social gathering to bring together members and looking at a way to increase the opportunities for communication and cooperation.

The event was attended by Süleyman Beşli, Chief Commercial Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy and Cafer Mahiroğlu, President of the ATMB, along with a large number of business people.

TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı stated that it’s aimed was to increase the opportunities for cooperation, sharing and trade with Turkish Cypriot brands through activities such as panels, visits and meetings.

Plans for more events to be held to achieve this and connect business people within London with the business people in the country.

Tuncalı stated that the meeting last night was the first social meeting and that the ministries and the chambers and they will continue to work together in order to reach a wider market.

At the meeting of logos was presented on a board with the title ‘Examples of our successful Turkish Cypriot Brands’ this including London Gazete along with a number of other well know businesses