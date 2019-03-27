Quiz show between Turkish Schools in London

AN information and culture quiz show was organised between the Turkish schools in the capital city of England.

The Information and Culture Competition took place on Saturday, March 23, at the Turkish school building of Ali Riza Değirmencioğlu. The quiz show was jointly organised by the Turkey London Education Consultant Hasan Ünsal and TRNC London Education and Culture Attache Gülgün Özçelik.

Among the guests were the Consul General of Turkey in London Çınar Ergin, Consul of Cyprus in London Buket Kop, Family Association Chair Sevtap Kemal, school head teachers, teachers, students and community members.

 

 

