BVRLA urges policymakers to work closer for ULEZ

ONE month before the launch of the London Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) is urging policymakers to work more closely with fleets in tackling the Capital’s air quality problem.

The association has published a new factsheet outlining the role that the vehicle rental, leasing and car club sector can play in accelerating the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles and encouraging people to use more active, public and shared modes of transport.

“The ULEZ coming in April is just the start,” said BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney.

“We will see a massive expansion to the zone in October 2021 and many are predicting it will become zero emission from 2025.

Fleets are already choosing the vehicles they will operate for the next few years. For many, 2025 is now. We urgently need a clear, long-term vision that includes the right support for SMEs and other essential road users.”

The BVRLA is calling on the Mayor of London, Transport for London and national government to help promote the role that vehicle rental; leasing and car clubs can play in providing access to ULEZ-compliant vehicles.