Celebrating women in Haringey

Haringey is marking Women’s History Month in March with an exciting programme of events and activities designed to celebrate the borough’s women past and present.

The programme includes related films, workshops and an exhibition highlighting Haringey’s inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to campaigning for women’s rights and equality. From 18th century philanthropist and author Priscilla Wakefield, through to 20th century politicians Dr Edith Summerskill and Joyce Butler; from Stella Dadzie, an educationalist, writer and historian, and Professor Lola Young (Baroness Young of Hornsey), the spotlight will be on local women.

The month kicks off with a launch event at Bruce Castle exhibition today (1 March), featuring a reading from Stella Dadzie, and with a chance to look around Bruce Castle’s Suffragette exhibition, Inspiring Women of Haringey: A Suffragette in the Family.

The women’s suffrage movement reached every part of the country and cut across all classes. Some stories about individual suffragettes and their struggle for the vote are well known to us. Other stories lay untold, forgotten or hidden.

This fascinating exhibition presents wonderful stories and research about local women who campaigned for the vote more than 100 years ago. Stories, artefacts and photographs have been kindly shared by relatives proud of these pioneering women. The exhibition tells us about the lives of women who made their voices heard in their fierce struggle to get the right to vote.

Cllr Makbüle Güneş, Haringey Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Women and Equalities, said:

“Haringey is home to such a rich variety of cultures and there are so many untold stories of women, from different backgrounds and cultures, who have dedicated themselves to helping those around them. It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate those women and shine a light on some of their stories during this month.”