‘Dry January’ sees alcohol sales increase

JANUARY the month in which drinks say no to alcohol… or maybe not this year, figures have shown that sales of alcohol have increase 10% compared to December festival period.

Supermarkets have seen a “Dry January” boost in sales rather than a presumed fall.

As new hashtag #Ginuary helped gin sales grow by 23%, while non and low-alcohol beer purchases jumped by 79%.

Over all alcohol sales rose 10 % over the four weeks to 27 January, but this rise didn’t reflex on the overall grocery spends as was down by 1.5billion in January compared to December.