Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Enfield flats

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Cedar Road in Enfield.

Part of a flat on the sixth floor of a 12-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 2.20pm and the fire was under control by 3.15pm. Fire crews from Enfield, Edmonton, Hendon, Tottenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Enfield police have warned surrounding road are closed and heavy traffic is expected

posting: ” **ALERT** Due to a fire which has been extinguished in the last ten minutes by @LFBEnfield there are currently road closures around Blossom Lane Cedar Road, Phipps Hatch lane, and Brigadier Hill.

Please avoid the area for the next few hours heavy congestion is inevitable. ”