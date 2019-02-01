Solidarity from the London’s Helping Angels

LONDON’S Helping Angels, which was founded to support cancer patients continues to portray success projects in its second year.

The London Helping Angels organised a special ball for their 2nd anniversary at the Regency Banqueting Suit located in Tottenham.

TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı, TRNC London Consul Buket Kop, North Cyprus Association of Cancer Chair Raziye Kocaismail, associations, business people and community members attended to the ball organised on 26 Janurary Saturday.

Speaking at the night, the London Helping Angels Chair Nurten Mehmet said, “It is a great fortunate to receive the power and support by our public. We are extremely grateful for this support.

Cancer is unfortunately increasing day by day regardless of age. Thus, as the London’s Helping Angels we aim to provide support for our brothers and sisters who have fallen in the cradle of this relentless treatment, we strive to make donations to our people who are fighting against cancer with the income that we receive for the events we organise.”

At the end of night, London Helping Angels thanked everyone who supported and made donations to raise awareness for the fight against cancer. A

Donation plagues were presented to those who contributed to the campaign.