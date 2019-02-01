Communication course held by the Limassol Association

THE Limassol Association UK has announced that they will organize a Communication Program course which will last for 8 weeks.

The Communication course, which will take place under the leadership of Dr. Nurçin İncirli, and will be open to everyone’s participation.

The Association made the following statement:

“As in every subject, our association which is sensitive and thoughtful about communication has organised a communication course which will be held for 8 weeks, under the leadership of Dr Nurçin İncirli as of February 5. This course will be offered to all people of all ages. Schools, associations and the sports community can benefit from this great opportunity. This beautiful opportunity is very important and beneficial for us. We emphasize that it should not be ignored.”