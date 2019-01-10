Enfield council brings cemeteries management back in-house
Enfield Council has taken over the management of the burial service, which operates at five cemeteries in the borough back in house to provide a more unified and cost effective service.
The service will provide burial services in Enfield’s cemeteries and the maintenance of the spaces including burial preparation, site improvement works, general upkeep and dozens of other services.
Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Güney Doğan, said: “Bringing the cemeteries service back in house will enable us to provide a high quality, adaptable and value for money service that meets the needs of residents.
“We know that arranging a funeral can be a sensitive and distressing time for people and we are determined to make it as straightforward as possible for grieving families.”
The new service will sit within the parks department and has taken delivery of a fleet of new vehicles and specialised machinery to ensure the cemeteries it works in can be maintained to an extremely high standard and provide a excellent service.