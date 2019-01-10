THE MAYOR of London has revealed that Haringey will benefit from funding to support creative industries, as South Tottenham becomes one of six London areas to be designated a Creative Enterprise Zone (CEZ).

The funding aims to secure new training, skills development and job opportunities for local residents, as well as provide business support and networking for local creative businesses.

Councillor Charles Adje, Cabinet Member for Strategic Regeneration, said:

“We are proud to have the Mayor select us as one of the six new CEZs. This ground-breaking initiative will help us develop skills and jobs for our local people, as well as support existing and new businesses to thrive in the borough.

Last year we carried out a CEZ pathfinder research project in Tottenham in partnership with the Mayor of London, and he described our project as “trailblazer”.

The CEZ is estimated to create an additional 300 new jobs each year, and generate growth of around £26 million, to benefit our borough.”

Creative industries are now Tottenham’s fastest growing sector, experiencing growth of 127% over the last five years and accounting for 4,400 jobs and 660 businesses.

Haringey will focus on supporting fashion and furniture manufacturing. South Tottenham has a particularly strong cluster of fashion businesses and small-scale manufacturing, which will be further strengthened through the CEZ initiative.

Haringey has also been awarded £2m in the second round of the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Funding for its Enterprising Tottenham High Road project.