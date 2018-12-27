TCWP’s Elderly Luncheon Christmas celebration

TURKISH Cypriot Women’s Project (TCWP) weekly run luncheon club our community elderly members, celebrated their Christmas dinner party on the 19 December.

Members of the club and staff joined together at the Turkish community centre in Haringey for a night of food, celebration and music.

The dinner combined together those members of the community that have been enjoying the weekly run Luncheon once again for a night to celebrate the Christmas and New Year period.

Dancing, laughing and good company saw the group and its Luncheon members have a good time together and kicking off their festival celebrations.

The weekly luncheon club runs on Fridays from 10am till 1pm. TCWP provide a number of services to help and aid member of our community from translations, filling out forms, advice and support for both men and women.