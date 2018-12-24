Police appeal after bus stabbing

A 16 year old boy was stabbed on a 234 route on Monday 10 December, police are appealing for help identify three people following a stabbing in north London.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The victim was taken to a central London hospital for treatment to his injury and was later discharged.

Still images firm the CCTV of the three suspects who boarded the bus at the Oakleigh Road North bus stop before launching an unprovoked assault on the victim. The three suspects ran from the bus after the driver activated his panic alarm.

Two of the suspects were wearing the same black jacket, with a crest on the front, which might be from a football club.

Detective Constable Owen Randall, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “I would urge anyone who recognises these suspects, or their jackets, to contact police.

“Fortunately, the victim did not sustain a serious injury but it is vitally important that we catch these suspects and hold them to account for their actions.”

If you or anyone has information can contact the police on 101 quoting reference 7008/10Dec.