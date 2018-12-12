Mayor of London announces rail fare freeze MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has stated that fares on the bus, tram and pay as you go journeys on the Tube, DLR, Emirates Air Line and rail service

Sadiq Khan is also desiring to introduce a weekly Oyster card cap in spring 2019.

Khan said: “Millions of passengers have already benefited from our TfL fares freeze and our expanded ‘Hopper’ fare since I became Mayor and keeping transport fares affordable is a vital part of encouraging more people out of their cars and onto cleaner public transport.”

The act encloses as the Government announced it would be increasing rail fares nationally by 3.1 per cent.

Khan futher stated: “Our TfL fares freeze is in contrast to the failing private rail companies, who are once again hitting London’s suburban rail passengers with an unjustified fares hike.

Given the daily experience of cancellations and overcrowding, the hike in rail fares is another kick in the teeth for fed-up rail passengers.”

The chairman of the London Assembly budget and performance committee, Gareth Bacon, said: “Obviously keeping travel costs down for Londoners is a commendable aim but TfL faces unprecedented financial pressures and is running a deficit of £1 billion for 2018/19.