Turkey’s national Teacher’s Day was celebrated in London TURKISH National Teachers Day, which marks the day Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was given the title of ‘Head Teacher’ in 1928, was celebrated in London.

On November 24, Saturday a reception was held in Turkey’s Embassy in London due to Turkish National Teachers Day.

The reception was held at the Ambassadors residence whereby, Ambassador in London Ümit Yalçın, Consul General Çinar Ergin, Embassy Undersecretary Ceren Uçaker, Ministry of Higher Education and Study Abroad Director General Bülent Ciftci, TC London Education Counselor Hasan Unsal, TRNC Education and Culture Attache Gülgün Özçelik, Yunus Emre Institute Director Prof. Dr. Mehmet Karakuş, UK Turkish Culture and Education Consortium President Nüriye Mertcan and many teachers from various schools in England attended the event.

There was an intense participation and Neşe Akin, one of the consultant teachers, presented the ceremony.

After the moment of silence and National Anthem, the message of the Minister of Education Ziya Selçuk was read.

During his speech, Ambassador Yalçın stated that he was pleased to celebrate National Teachers Day at their own environment.

Also stating that he was a teacher-child and that his mother was a teacher.

Yalçın further stated:

“In my life of 51 years, my profession, my family and my career I think it is necessary to mention 3 people who are important for me which had a great impact on my life.

One of them is my mother, second if Vehbi Koksoy, who has taught me at Gazi Mustafa Kemal Primary School in Konya for 5 years. Thirdly, my teacher who I want to commemorate, was Mehmet Yilmaz, who was my literature teacher in Konya Anatolian High School.