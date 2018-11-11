New adult social care launched in Enfield A new one-stop-shop for adult social care services and advice called MyLife Enfield was officially launched at the Civic Centre.

The portal provides information on improving residents’ physical, mental and emotional wellbeing so they can live as independently as possible. It was created with the expertise of Enfield’s adult social care team, alongside residents who helped advise on what they wanted to see.

The online application contains a wealth of information for older people, those with physical or learning disabilities, adults with social care needs, and those with mental health issues.

In addition, there is information for carers, family members and friends and volunteers. A resource directory, calendar of local events, personal notepad and advice about daily living via the AskSara site make this an indispensable resource. MyLife Enfield is available for residents and their families 24 hours a day, seven days a week from a PC, tablet or smartphone.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank residents who helped make MyLife Enfield a reality by offering their time to test and contribute to the site. All the information is now in one place with some fantastic features that are easy to navigate. Our intention is that this website will help some of our more vulnerable residents stay healthy, independent and well.”