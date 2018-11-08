Ataoğlu: “The UK market is important for us, we will continue to promote and campaign”

TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu held a press meeting at the TRNC London Representative Office.

Ataoğlu made his first visit to the London Representative Office of the TRNC during his visit in London. Ataoğlu came together with the Representative Oya Tuncalı and held a meeting with the Turkish press in London. Ataoğlu stated that they participated in all kinds of international events hence, underlined that these activities will increase tourism in spite of the blockade, direct flight disability and the blocking of the Southern Cyprus administration. In addition to the promotion activities, the Ministry reminded that the initiatives to create different destinations with THY and other stakeholders have been increased. Ataoğlu stated: “We will continue these initiatives by increasing in the coming period. Our goal is to provide one of the leading sectors of North Cyprus to reach the best levels of tourism.

” Ataoğlu noted that they paid special attention to the UK market and that more tourists from this market would increase their promotional budget in order to come to North Cyprus. Also asserted that recently. A new advertising and promotional campaign with tour operators in the UK was launched, in order to ensure more tourists from the UK visiting North Cyprus. Ataoğlu continued his words as follows: “The UK market is important for us, therefore, we continue to work on all advertising and promotions in the coming year. Today we plan to be visible with in every aspect. This year we have contributed to the tour operators for advertising in order to carry out promotional activities together. We are aware that tour operators also spend a great amount on promotional campaigns. In the UK market, we are here to compensate for our deficiencies. We will be much more comfortable next year. Especially once the law of tenders changes, we will increase our advertising budget and make bigger campaigns.”