Republic reception at Turkish Embassy

THE celebration for the 95th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey also was celebrated with the 29 October Republic Day reception which was organised at the Turkish Embassy in London.

Turkish Ambassador Ümit Yalçın and his wife Gül Yalçın hosted hundreds of Turkish and foreign guests from Britain and London. Guests including British diplomats and representatives of foreign countries in London attended the reception of the Republic Day, which attracted great attention.

Turkish Ambassador Ümit Yalçın made a speech in regards to the 95th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey Yalçın stated:

“I would like to congratulate the 29th of October Republic Day for all of our friends who shared this proud day with our citizens living in our country and abroad. On the 95th anniversary of the proclamation of our Republic, I would like to welcome all our heroes who led the way to the victory of our Independence War and the establishment of our new state, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

I would like to express my gratitude to the deputies who have made efforts for the liberation, development, growth, and empowerment of our country as the representative of the national will. Our security forces and the saints of our citizens, who lost their lives on July 15, will always live in the memory of our nation and the identity of our state.

In our struggle too, raise our country above the level of contemporary civilization, I see every effort we have made in terms of advancing democracy and ensuring a strong economy. This has been evident in our launched new airport in Istanbul, which we are opening today.

Selçuklud the Ottoman Empire and the great journey of our time in the history of circuit continuity from there to the young Republic of Turkey, I hope, will crown our 2023 goals. Today we will continue to work with all our strength to make it stand forever.”