Regency International Clinic offering the best services for patients

REGENCY International Clinic in North London carries on being promising to be a one-stop shop for a range of diagnostic services for men and women. Regency International Clinic in Nile Street, Islington, specialises in a range of treatments including infertility and sexual dysfunction with now a brand new treatment to make easier for women to have a baby.

The medical director is Mr. Henry Okosun MRCOG, who has over 20 years’ experience as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist in the UK NHS, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria has spoken to Londra Gazete and made the following statement:

“Regency International Clinic has been established for over 20 years. We provide unique services for this reason if you’re the type of person which would like high-quality service, Regency is the best place for you to visit for world-class service alongside our modern facilities.

We guarantee you receive the best service also we provide free consultation over the phone. Thus, this allows you to have an initial understanding of your problem and suggest solutions.

We provide a wide range of services. Our dynamic team continues to offer an excellent standard of care in the services we provide, including infertility and sexual dysfunction.

We also offer a range of one-stop rapid gynaecology services and operations such as female genital surgery, Trans-cervical Fallopian Tube Unblocking, colposcopy, hysteroscopy and diagnostic ultrasound. This means that in many cases your medical condition can be diagnosed, investigated and treated in a single visit.

We recently introduced cardiology services and are consultant was based in Romania over located in the United Kingdom, in addition, our cardiology can speak Turkish.”