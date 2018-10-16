Evacuated train passengers could have died Dozens of passengers could have died after they were told to evacuate a London Overground train close to a live railway line, a report has found.

About 80 people, including children, had to walk 30m alongside the live rail to Peckham Rye station in wet and slippery conditions on 7 November.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) blamed miscommunication between the driver and control room staff.

Investigators said it “could have resulted in an injury or fatality”.

The Arriva Rail London train from Dalston Junction to Battersea Park was carrying 450 people when it suddenly came to a halt shortly before reaching Peckham Rye at about 19:00 GMT.

The report said 11 minutes after the evacuation was started, an operations manager from Govia Thameslink Railway – which manages Peckham Rye station – became aware of what was happening and told the driver to stop.

The other passengers were told to remain on the train, which was eventually able to move forward into the station.

The report said passengers’ desire to post photos of their experience on social media increased the danger even further, as one person “was oblivious to the risk and crossed the line rail to obtain a better image”.