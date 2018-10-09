Enfield and Haringey high-ranking for fly-tipping THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has been pressured to solve the increasing problem of fly-tipping within the UK capital, following the publication of a new report, cleaning up London.

Levels of fly-tipping within London are at all time high – total incidents increased by 14 per cent in 2016/17 – making it the fly-tipping capital of England.

Enfield is the worst affected borough, with 75,600 incidents last year alone – more than double the amount in Haringey, the borough with the second highest number of fly-tipping incidents.

It is not just Hall’s report that has found London to be the ‘fly-tipping capital’ of England. A study published in May this year by Expert Market had similar findings, although the City of London topped that chart, while Enfield and Haringey follow closely behind. The difference in these results could be due to the methodologies used, with Hall looking at total reported incidents and the Expert Market report comparing boroughs by the number of incidents per 1,000 people.