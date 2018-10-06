Limassol Association UK visited Oya Tuncalı THE President and members of the Limassol Association visited the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı at the TRNC London Representative Office.

The Limassol Association, made a welcome visit to the recently appointed TRNC London Representative and wished success to Tuncali.

The Limassol Association UK is well-known for its activities within the Turkish speaking community in London. The visit pursued by the Association and its members occurred in a warm and positive atmosphere.

The management of the Association informed Tuncali about the events and projects within the scope of the visit and received the advice and opinion of the recently appointed TRNC London Representative.

Limassol Association President Arife Retvan, stated that they will act together to protect the society from breaking up or being fragmentised. Hence, Retvan asserted that they are always ready to share projects with other associations to formulate productive and beneficial activities for the society.

Retvan, expressed their appreciation for the work and support constituted by the TRNC London Representative office, past representatives and current representative Oya Tuncal.

Şener Derviş, a member of the Limassol Association, presented his music CD which was formulated to support disabled people. Şener Derviş also sang one of his songs to the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı.