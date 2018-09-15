New Cycle Hub’s opening up across London WALTHAM Forest Council has opened the sixth and largest in the borough at Leyton station with is accessible on two levels providing safe and secure parking for 156 bikes.

WALTHAM Forest Council has opened the sixth and largest in the borough at Leyton station with is accessible on two levels providing safe and secure parking for 156 bikes.

The new Hub, provided by is the, and has CCTV and key fob entry to provide security for users. The Hub also has enhanced lighting, help points and cycle pumps inside.

Enfield council has also announced that two major Cycle Hubs have just been installed by Cyclehoop at Enfield Town and Edmonton Green rail stations as part of the award-winning Cycle Enfield programme.

The first for the borough both Cycle Hubs will be providing secure cycle parking for up to 50 bikes and three accessible cycles. They can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using an access card, enabling people to park their bikes before using trains to get into central London or further afield.

Both Enfield and Waltham Forest Council cycle hub have an annual fee of £25 this will give cyclist who signs up a key fob which they can use for secure entry. The annual fee is used to maintain the Hubs and help ensure the reliability of cycle parking facilities throughout the borough.