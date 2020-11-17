THE Home Office has abandoned 3,774 cases of deportation in the past three years due to human rights, records show. Baroness Williams said 66 criminals were allowed to stay as it ‘would impinge on family life ‘. Campaigners claim figures are evidence of the need for much stronger government action.

New recently revealed documents show that in 3,170 cases, no reason was specified, although the exemptions could be due to criminals claiming that deportation would breach their human rights under European Union law. There were also 836 similar cases in 2017, 750 in 2018 and 1,584 last year.

Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: ‘There are far too many barriers to deportation which prevent or delay the removal of foreign criminals. ‘Such people, who have abused our hospitality and engaged in serious crimes, should be removed as quickly as possible. The safety of the UK public has to come first and if the law needs to change to make it possible, that is what must be done.’

Some will also be protected under the Geneva Convention on refugees and others will be EU nationals who can be removed only if they pose a ‘genuine and present threat’ to society, he said.

Mehmet a Turkish Cyprus was the first, first-generation, immigrant from a Muslim family, to be so appointed as Ambassador to Iceland. Starting his carried as an immigration office then holding a number of internal diplomat positions.

Mehmet chairman to Immigration Watch UK which calls for tighter immigration rules and reduce immigration levels sighting on their website that such of the key issues arising from this is population growth, pressure on health care, school, transport, the legal system, removal of foreign criminals and more.