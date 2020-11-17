Thousands watched the 10th Alevi Festival online

THE Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKM) UK held their 10th Alevi Festival online this year due to the pandemic. The festival took place on all social media platforms over a three days long program, starting on November 13.

Some of the guests participating in the Online Festival were IAKM chairman Zeynel Akdoğan, chairman of the British Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi İsrafil Erbil, chairman of the European Alevi Unions Confederation Hüseyin Mat, Enfield Mayor Sabri Özaydın, Haringey Mayor Adam Jogee and as well North London MP’s Feryal Clark and Catherine West.

The festival which was shared online and views by tens of thousands of users from not just within the community but across the globe, the 3-day event looking at the festivals main message of justice and women was at the forefront with special interviews, documents and messages as well as performances from artists.

Artistes and performs were also part in the online festival include; Ozlem Taner, Suna Alan, Guldiyar Tanridagli, Ayfer Duzdas, IKAM choir, Ozan Emekci, Marines Store Dealer, Ilkay Akkaya, Aylin Aslim, Mercan and Erdal Erzincann, Canan Çağlar, İbrahim Kırılmaz, Ozan Baysal, Niyazi Koyuncu, Petra Nachtmanova, Mehmet Turan Dede, Hüseyin Turan, Muharrem Temiz and more all performed over the 3 day event.

The festival is normally held at Hackney Downs in a weeklong festival see tens of thousands of members of the community join together, this year due to the pandemic has meant festivals cannot be held. Taking the festival online gave everyone a chance to enjoy the festival from their own homes and thousands of people able to take part by viewing the video.