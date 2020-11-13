Bus passenger fined £1,700 for refusing to wear face-covering

A 49-year-old man has been fined more than £1,700 after refusing to wear a face mask on a London bus for two days in a row.

Frederick Adomako-Frimpong, from Stratford, east London, was among dozens of people given fixed penalty notices at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday for failing to wear a face-covering on public transport in July.

He provided “no reasonable excuse” for not having a suitable covering at Stratford bus station on 15 July, the court heard.

Adomako-Frimpong was stopped again by Transport for London (TfL) staff the following day for the same reason.

He was given a combined fine of £1,710 for the offences after not paying his fixed penalty notice of £100 within 28 days.

 

