Bus passenger fined £1,700 for refusing to wear face-covering

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.
Frederick Adomako-Frimpong, from Stratford, east London, was among dozens of people given fixed penalty notices at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday for failing to wear a face-covering on public transport in July.
He provided “no reasonable excuse” for not having a suitable covering at Stratford bus station on 15 July, the court heard.
Adomako-Frimpong was stopped again by Transport for London (TfL) staff the following day for the same reason.
He was given a combined fine of £1,710 for the offences after not paying his fixed penalty notice of £100 within 28 days.