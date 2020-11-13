Mother of two Fatma Kaşıkçı was laid to rest in London

News: Halil Yetkinlioglu

The funeral of Fatma Kaşıkçı, a 24-year-old mother of 2, who died in a traffic accident in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where she was on holiday, 3 weeks ago, was held in north London.

Fatma Kaşıkçı, born in London, was quarantined in a hotel within the scope of the measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic in the TRNC, which she reached on October 16.

However, Kaşıkçı left the hotel, where she was staying without permission, with a young man.

The NS 140 plate vehicle, came off the road near Hocaoğlu Petrol and crashed into a concrete electric transformer while travelling in the direction of Famagusta.

While Kaşıkçı died at the scene in the accident, 23-year-old Cuma Yıldırım, who was in the vehicle, was treated at the hospital.

Her mother Ayşe Çınar also said that her daughter did not have a driver’s license and therefore had no insurance and that she believed that her daughter was forced to use the vehicle.

Çınar said, “This is not a simple traffic accident. My daughter was being blackmailed and now her two young children are left without a mother ”.

The funeral of Kaşıkçı, who has two children aged 2 and 4, was brought to London on October 29.

However, the death report from the British Forensic Medicine Institute was expected to be completed for the funeral.

Kaşıkçı’s body was being held in the morgue of Shacklewell Lane Turkish Mosque. Funeral procedures were managed by UK Turkish Islamic Trust Funeral Service manager Erkin Güney.

The mosque Imman Hüseyin Haşim Al Bakayi, who made a short speech at the beginning of the corpse of the deceased who was brought into the mosque for funeral prayers, said, “In fact, the deceased is desperate as well as death. Death is the most concrete and painful of all losses. However, seeing young people die sometimes affects us deeply. We wish God’s mercy on the deceased mother of two young children who has suffered a cold and difficult death. He said, “Let the place be heaven.”

Hasan Kaşıkçı, Fatma’s father, also attended the funeral prayer held on Wednesday. After the funeral prayer, the body was taken to her home in the Romford area, where she had lived for two years.

Her mother Çınar left roses in front of the house where her daughter lived. After the prayer read in front of her house, the body was taken to the Muslim Cemetery section of the Marx Gate Cemetery in the same area, accompanied by a convoy.

Fatma was buried, with the prayers of Hüseyin Haşim Al Bakayi. It was noted that the measures required to be followed due to the coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic were observed during the funeral prayers and burials in the cemetery.