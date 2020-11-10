More than 250,000 to benefit from an increase in real living wage

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they have been joined by 800 more employers, including Tate and Lyle, Network Rail, the All England Lawn Tennis Club and Capital One.

Living Wage Foundation director Laura Gardiner said that more than £1.3bn in extra wages had gone to low-paid workers since 2011 because of the movement, with some £200m in additional pay since the start of lockdown in March. Some 130,000 of those benefiting are classed as key workers in the pandemic.

A full-time worker paid the new real living wage will receive over £1,500 more than someone on the current government minimum, or more than £4,000 in London.

Ms Gardiner said: “It’s an incredibly challenging time for us all, but today’s new living wage rates will give a boost to hundreds of thousands of UK workers, including thousands of key and essential workers like cleaners, care workers, and delivery drivers who have kept our economy going.

The real living wage is an hourly rate of pay which is calculated by the Living Wage Foundation charity.