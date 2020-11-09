BAF starts donation campaign for Izmir earthquake victims

The British Alevi Federation (BAF) started an aid campaign to help support those affected by a 6.9 earthquake that hit the Turkish coast near Izmir on 30 October.

The earthquake claimed the lives of 114 people and leftover 1000 people injured in Izmir and 2 teenagers killed on the Greek island of Samos.

BAF has started a donation campaign named “Solidarity Keeps Alive” to the families of 114 citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake, rolling up its sleeves to lend a helping hand to those in Izmir.

The written statement BAF said: “Our families experiencing the Izmir earthquake,

We join hands in solidarity. Our families struggle for shelter, education and health in winter conditions. This solidarity we have initiated to help families in need and share their pain will be reciprocated with the support of all of us. You can send our aid to your BAF account until Sunday, November 22, 2020.”

If you wish to donate the BAF bank details for donation are :

Barclays Bank

Sort code: 20-46-60

Account No: 33019497

IBAN GB48BUKB 20466033019497

Ref: Izmir Earthquake

For more information you can contact BAF on:

Tel: 02082458482 or email: britanyaalevifederasi@gmail.com