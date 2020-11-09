The Mehmetçik Cultural Society UK elects new board of directors

The Mehmetçik Culture Society held its 1st annual general meeting (AGM) online.

Serdar Sarı was elected chair at the AGM along with the new board of directors was also formed.

In a post shared by Sarı, the newly elected chair he said: “Acting with the awareness of the importance of unity and solidarity in this difficult process throughout the world, we have taken the first step towards a strong formation today. As Mehmetçik Culture Society UK, we will embrace all our citizens living in England under equal conditions and always serve. We will act as an institution that glorifies and protects our young people, not to prevent our youth for a better tomorrow. We will carry out various activities to protect our culture and identity. In addition, we will strengthen our ties with our country and Mehmetçik. ”

The board of directors consisted of 17 people; Chairman – Serdar Sarı, Vice –Chairs- Hayat Selen and Mehmet Yılmaz Seyfi, Secretary General – Ahmet Garip, Financial Secretaries – İlhan Eren and Hayat Selen,

Public relations committee: Mustafa Akinci, Kemal Yılmaz, Yusuf Pekşah, Ahmet Yorgancıoğlu, Eren Garip, Sports Committee: Mehmet Memişoğlu, Bland Alpargun, Raşıt Arınşan, Mustafa Ozalp and Hakan Aslan and Social media and press: Aygun Slave