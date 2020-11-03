Police arrest 46 people in a crackdown on violence

4 hours önce
0 115 Bir dakikadan az

POLICE officers also made 46 arrests during operation Aldrin, proactive work to disrupt offenders using the road networks to enable them to commit crimes.

From Wednesday, 28 October to Sunday, 1 November,  teams were deployed in Central East (Tower Hamlets and Hackney), Central North (Camden and Islington) and Central South (Southwark and Lambeth). They used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology as well as setting up dedicated stop sites on London Bridge and Clapham Common, where they stopped vehicles of interest.

During the four-day operation, officers were on proactive patrol, looking out for suspicious behaviour and utilised intelligence from vehicles linked to drugs, violence and other criminality.

A total of 73 vehicles were searched resulting in: 46 arrests for offences such as possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and money laundering, 17 individuals referred to DIVERT – an intervention programme aimed to reduce re-offending, 16 drug seizures; and five weapons taken off the streets.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

6 mins önce
44

Coronavirus UK: nearly 400 deaths recorded

3 hours önce
88

El dezenfektanı kullanıp çakmak çakınca…

3 hours önce
67

Banyodan kraliçenin gümüş aynası çıktı

3 hours önce
370

TUI, 5 Kasım’dan itibaren İngiltere ve Galler’den tüm uçuşları iptal ediyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.