Cyprus added onto the UK quarantine list

Travellers returning to the UK from Cyprus and Lithuania from 4am on Sunday must self-isolate for two weeks, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said no countries were being added to the UK’s government’s list of travel corridors this week.

UK travellers returning from other holiday destinations such as Italy, France and Spain must also isolate.

But the Spanish Canary Islands, the Maldives, and Denmark were recently deemed safe.

The decision to remove Cyprus and Lithuania comes after a rise in coronavirus cases in both countries.

Lithuania’s seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people has reached 140, while Cyprus is on 112.

This means travellers from North Cyprus with have to also quarantine if returning from via South Cyprus and Turkey

Fines in England for persistent offenders have doubled to £10,000.

Mr Shapps has said he is “hopeful” a new testing regime for arrivals to Britain can be in place by 1 December, reducing the amount of time people need to spend in quarantine.