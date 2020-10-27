Coronavirus UK: 367 deaths recorded, the highest daily figure since May

The UK has recorded 367 more COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, official figures show.

It is the highest daily figure since 27 May, when 422 fatalities were reported.

Yesterday, it was reported 102 people had died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

There have now been a total of 45,365 coronavirus deaths, according to government data.

A further 22,885 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections have been announced in the latest 24-hour period, taking the total to 917,575.

Monday’s number of cases was 20,890.