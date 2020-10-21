“10th Alevi festival will make our voices heard to the whole world”

ALEVI Cultural Center and Cemevi England (IAKM) will be holding the 10th Alevi Festival online on 14 and 15 November due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the statement shared by the IAKM, it was stated that many valuable artists, academics, journalists, writers and politicians will be guests in the festival, which will be aired online this year. It was underlined that Alevis will contribute to the world of thought and action following the universal values of the world.

Zeynel Akdoğan the Chaır of the Alevı Cultural Center and Cemevi, invited everyone to unite and support the Alevi festival. Akdoğan made the following statement:

“As the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, we have been organising an Alevi festival in the centre of London for the last 9 years. This year, due to coronavirus epidemic, we decided to organise the 10th Alevi festival online and make our voice heard all over the world. We would like to thanks everyone who has contributed, sponsored and supported this festival. For a future full of equality, peace, love and justice which we will shape together, we invite all our souls to make our voices heard together on 14 and 15 November to oppose violence against women. Wherever we are in the world, we hope that such projects will be realized with the initiative of the values described above.”

Israfil Erbil, Chair of the British Alevi Federation, emphasized that Alevism is a belief system built on women, noting that the theme for the festival is ‘Justice and Women’, Erbil stated:

“With the initiative and courage of the Alevi Center and Cemeevi management, the online festival project is coming to life. The Alevi festival, which will take place on the digital platform will go down in history. The manifestation of justice and rights in Alevism is important. The place of women in Alevism has been very prominent since ancient times and there is a belief system that is essentially built on women. Without women, we cannot have any institutions, no world, no life, no innovation and hopes.”