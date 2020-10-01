Turkey and North Cyprus put on the UK quarantine list

Turkey, Poland, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba are the latest countries to be removed from the UK’s travel corridor list, following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.

In addition, Brits who are returning from these countries after 4am on Saturday 3rd October will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps took to Twitter to announce the latest changes.

He tweeted: “TRAVEL CORRIDOR UPDATE: The latest data indicates we need to remove Turkey, Poland, and Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba from the #TravelCorridor list this week.

“This means if you arrive from these destinations from 4am Saturday 3 October, you will need to self-isolate”.

Anyone flying from North Cyprus via Turkey would also be required quarantine on return.