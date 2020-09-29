Şeniz Hüssein: “Coronavirus has deeply hit the photo industry”

Born and raised in the UK, young and talented photographer Şeniz Hüssein shared her achievements, experiences and the negative effects of coronavirus on young people with Londra Gazete.

Şeniz Hüssein was born and raised in London, 1994. Having graduated from Creative Digital Media in 2016, Hüssein managed to improve herself in this field and appear in various events with her photos skills.

Hüssein, known to work together with successful and famous names has stated that her work is mainly focused on photography and video editing. Hence, adding that this interest in taking pictures originated from her father. Hüssein made the following statement:

“Ever since I was little, the video camera would never fall out of my father’s hand. Thanks to my father, I have managed to witness incredible memories from my childhood and holidays. Therefore, I owe some part of my professional life to my family, my interest arose from my family and later I developed myself with their support. As most of us know, cameras are not cheap but thank my family, I was able to start a business in my field, I can never pay back my family for their efforts.”

While the economic effects of the global coronavirus epidemic continue around the world, Hüssein discussed how young entrepreneurs and especially her sector were affected.

Emphasizing that the photography industry has taken a deep blow within the framework of the measures taken against coronavirus, Hüssein said:

“My work normally covers events such as weddings, engagements, concerts or private parties. The coronavirus has hit the photography industry deep. With the cancellation of events, many photographers will continue to see revenue decline. Right now I chose a different path to develop myself, which is football photography. This will not be easy, but unfortunately with all this going on, I have to find another area to improve myself.”

Hüssein asserted that support program announced by the government last week did not give much confidence. “Frankly I think the UK government is a bit unstable, and the economic package announced does not give much confidence