Uber wins legal fight to keep operating in London

41 mins önce
0 69 Bir dakikadan az

Uber has won its legal battle to keep operating in London.

Magistrates deemed Uber “fit and proper” despite criticising ‘historical failings’ by the ride-hailing service.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram allowed its appeal against Transport for London’s refusal to renew its operating licence after it was removed due to safety concerns.

TfL had rejected Uber’s application for a new London licence in November 2019, due to ‘several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk’.

It found a change to Uber’s systems had allowed unauthorised people to upload their photos to legitimate driver accounts, enabling them to pick up passengers.

The company was previously granted a short-term licence by a judge in 2018, following TfL’s decision not to renew its licence in September 2017.

Uber argued that it since assuaged concerns over insurance verification and driver identification since TfL refused to grant it a new licence last year.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 days önce
293

Person dies after being hit by a train at Clapham Junction

3 days önce
219

London will be added to national coronavirus ‘watchlist’

3 days önce
365

Police officer shot dead in south London

5 days önce
218

Turkey’s new Consul General to London Bakir Utku Atahan

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.