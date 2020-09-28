Uber wins legal fight to keep operating in London

Uber has won its legal battle to keep operating in London.

Magistrates deemed Uber “fit and proper” despite criticising ‘historical failings’ by the ride-hailing service.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram allowed its appeal against Transport for London’s refusal to renew its operating licence after it was removed due to safety concerns.

TfL had rejected Uber’s application for a new London licence in November 2019, due to ‘several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk’.

It found a change to Uber’s systems had allowed unauthorised people to upload their photos to legitimate driver accounts, enabling them to pick up passengers.

The company was previously granted a short-term licence by a judge in 2018, following TfL’s decision not to renew its licence in September 2017.

Uber argued that it since assuaged concerns over insurance verification and driver identification since TfL refused to grant it a new licence last year.