Police officer shot dead in south London

A police officer has been shot dead inside a custody centre in south London.

The Metropolitan Police say a 23-year-old man was detained at the scene at Croydon Custody Centre.

The officer was shot at 2.15am on Friday by a man who had already been arrested.

Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service, sadly he died at hospital.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.”

