UK economy continues recovery in July

The UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, according to official figures, but remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

It is the third month in a row that the economy has expanded.

But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that the UK “has still only recovered just over half of the lost output caused by the coronavirus”.

Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants contributed to growth after companies were allowed to reopen in July.

Is the UK economy back to pre-coronavirus levels?

Definitely not. The UK’s economy – which is measured by the value and the volume of goods and services it produces – is still 11.7% smaller than it was in February, before lockdown was imposed.

Growth in July was also slower than the 8.7% expansion seen in June.

There are encouraging signs, however. Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics, said the reopening of restaurants and pubs meant the accommodation and food services sector “rose by a whopping 140.8%” between June and July.

This had a knock-on effect for the alcohol industry which grew by 32.7%.

Keeping youngsters occupied while at home also continued to boost demand for toys and games, said the ONS, while holidaying in the UK supported campsites, cottages and caravan parks “because of a large increase in staycations”.