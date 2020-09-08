Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude felt in parts of southern England

25 mins önce
0 47 Bir dakikadan az

This morning parts of southern England woke up to feeling a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.

The British Geological Survey reported that the quake was located in the town of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at around 8.45 am, and had a depth of 10km.

“We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area. We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Bedfordshire Police said it was receiving a “large” number of calls from the public but no injuries have been reported.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

19 hours önce
155

Seven Greek islands put onto UK quarantine list

21 hours önce
1,689

Turkish lorry drivers caught with over £1m at Dover

23 hours önce
142

Health Secretary: ‘under 25s not stick to rules’ could cause second wave

7 days önce
353

Furlough rules changed today

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.