Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude felt in parts of southern England

This morning parts of southern England woke up to feeling a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.

The British Geological Survey reported that the quake was located in the town of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at around 8.45 am, and had a depth of 10km.

“We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area. We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Bedfordshire Police said it was receiving a “large” number of calls from the public but no injuries have been reported.