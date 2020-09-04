Leeds expected to be ‘area of concern’

There will be ‘no alternative’ to introducing further lockdown restrictions in Leeds if coronavirus cases continue to rise, council leaders have warned. The northern city has been added to Public Health England’s weekly watch list of areas of concern after its seven-day infection rate increased to 29.4 cases per 100,000 people.

No restrictions will be immediately brought in – but the situation will be closely monitored and it is said to be ‘a crucial time for the city’. Council leader and chair of the outbreak control board, Judith Blake, said: ‘This is a pivotal moment in our efforts to control the spread of the virus in Leeds and to keep our city open.