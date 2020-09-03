New increase of Covid-19 cases across London reported

THE rate of new confirmed coronavirus cases in London is highest in Kensington and Chelsea and Hackney and City of London, the latest data has revealed.

The rolling seven-day rate of Covid-19 cases shows that new cases per 100,000 people have increased in 17 boroughs.

The data also shows a drop in new cases in 14 local authorities. Enfield has the same rate of new cases week-on-week.

The figures based on the Public Health England data on September 1 shows the borough with the highest rate in Kensington and Chelsea, with 36 new cases at a rate of 23.1 per 100,000.

It is followed by Hackney and City of London, which has recorded 59 at a rate of 20.3. The pair have been combined by Public Health England for the purposes of counting.

The local authority with the lowest number of new cases is Merton, with 11 new cases at a rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people.