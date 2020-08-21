Turkey avoids UK quarantine list as their coronavirus cases are low enough, says travel expert

Turkey and Greece are “nowhere near” being added to the UK government’s quarantine list, according to a travel expert.

Both countries were initially feared to be the next to be added to the list after a significant jump in the number of daily coronavirus infections.

However, the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 of the population over the course of seven days is still well below 20, believed to be the government benchmark for imposing quarantine restrictions.

Instead, Croatia was added to the list last night, with holidaymakers facing quarantine in the UK from 4am tomorrow, along with Austria.

Paul Charles, the spokesperson for the Quash Quarantine group told Sun Online Travel: “Turkey is nowhere near being added and nor is Greece, as Turkey currently has 10.6 cases per 100k and Greece has 14.1.

“So hopefully that is still good news for British consumers – because a lot of people have booked holidays to those two countries for the end of August and will be wondering if they are able to go.

“There are plenty of countries still open for holidaymakers, like Greece, Turkey, Italy, Germany and Cyprus.”