Turkey ‘set to announce Mediterranean gas find,’ according to presidential source

Turkey is poised to announce the discovery of a new gas field in the eastern Mediterranean later this week, according to a source close to the presidency.

Speculation has been mounting after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would be announcing “good news” on Friday.

Speaking to Euronews’ Turkish service, the source from the presidential palace, who wished to remain anonymous, says Erdogan intends to reveal the discovery of new natural gas resources.

He added that Turkey has already dispatched drilling ship ‘Kanuni’ – which has a crew of 35 personnel and is able to drill 3,000 metres down at a depth of 12 thousand metres – from the southern Turkish port of Mersin to the as yet undisclosed area.

The move would be a further escalation of tensions which have seen Turkey locked in a bitter territorial dispute with the EU in the region.

Turkey’s pursuit of offshore drilling rights in the waters of the eastern Mediterranean has brought it into conflict with EU member states Greece and Cyprus.