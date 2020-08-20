Farmer found guilty of contaminated baby food in bid to blackmail Tesco

A sheep farmer has been found guilty of contaminating jars of baby food with shards of metal and blackmailing supermarket staff about their whereabouts.

Nigel Wright, 45, was convicted of two counts of contaminating food after placing three jars of baby food laced with shards of metal in two Tesco stores.

The sheep farmer from Lincolnshire, was also found guilty of three counts of blackmail for demanding cryptocurrency from Tesco in exchange for revealing where the contaminated food had been placed.

Wright was convicted of a further charge of blackmail for demanding £150,000 worth of bitcoin from a driver with whom he had had a road rage altercation.

 

