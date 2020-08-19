Second support grant for self-employed has opens

MILLIONS of self-employed people whose trade has been hit by coronavirus can now apply for a second support grant from the government.

More than three million people may be eligible for the payment of up to £6,570 each, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak said would be the final hand-out.

HMRC said it was pleased with the positive start the scheme made when it opened on Monday morning, saying that by early Monday 39,000 people had successfully made claims.

The claims window is initially open for a four-day period but anyone who thinks they may be eligibcole and hasn’t been contacted by HMRC has until October to make a claim.

As of Monday, those eligible can claim the second, slightly less generous, grant covering 70% of the applicant’s average monthly trading profits.

It will also be made in a single payment, covering three months and capped at £2,190 a month, or £6,570 in total.

Applicants will need to confirm their business has been affected by the virus on or after 14 July, but they would not need to have taken the first grant to be eligible for the second.