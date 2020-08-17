easyJet confirms closures of Stansted, Southend and Newcastle bases

easyJet has confirmed it will be closing three of its UK bases. The affected airports include Stansted, Southend and Newcastle.

From September 1, the airline will pull out of London’s Stansted airport.

Coupled with closures at Newcastle and Southend, it is anticipated that the move will put 670 jobs at risk.

The decision comes as the budget carrier battles to keep finances afloat in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown which grounded the majority of its fleet in March.

While flights will no longer depart from Newcastle or Stansted, inbound flights will still land.